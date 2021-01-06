Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PRLE opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pillarstone Capital REIT has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Pillarstone Capital REIT Company Profile

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments.

