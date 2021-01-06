Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:PRLE opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pillarstone Capital REIT has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.
Pillarstone Capital REIT Company Profile
