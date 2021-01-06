Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $2,707,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 29,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

