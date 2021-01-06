Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells $468,243.75 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $468,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 322,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,402. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $734.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,256,000 after purchasing an additional 333,535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Photronics by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 494,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 151,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Photronics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Photronics by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 207,805 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Photronics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

