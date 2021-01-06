Photon 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Photon has a total market cap of $62,498.36 and $2.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,805.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.12 or 0.03396327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00477158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.45 or 0.01291294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00398227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00180871 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 37,629,973,582 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

