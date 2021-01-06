Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,199.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $679,366.24 and $1,199.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00120517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00210959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00514833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00049716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00253719 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017075 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 49,039,653 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.