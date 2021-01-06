PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Trading Up 0%

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) was up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 131,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 106,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000.

