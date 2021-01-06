Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.60

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.23. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 2,248,238 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.48.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$521.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$86.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$631,294.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.