Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) Insider Acquires £4,983.84 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) insider George J. Pierson acquired 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £4,983.84 ($6,511.42).

PFC stock opened at GBX 159.47 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.42. Petrofac Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 105.70 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £551.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.47.

Get Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bernstein Bank downgraded Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 240.86 ($3.15).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.