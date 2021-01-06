Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDRDY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $38.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.50. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

