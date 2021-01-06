PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,450,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $151.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $152.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.2144 per share. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

