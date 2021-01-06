PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $805.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 95.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $151.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.55. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $152.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.2144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

