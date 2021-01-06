Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets raised Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Shares of PFGC opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,114. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $579,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $356,156,000 after purchasing an additional 777,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after purchasing an additional 329,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 171.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,036 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $75,992,000 after purchasing an additional 190,904 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

