PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Shares of PEP opened at $144.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.70. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $199.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

