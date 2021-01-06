PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lessened by First American Bank

First American Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.3% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.