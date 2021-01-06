PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $421.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.76. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 49.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

