Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report $45.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.20 million to $46.59 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $191.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $200.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $187.02 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $189.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.46 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.07. 61,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,715. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

In other news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,282.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.