PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $652.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,639,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

