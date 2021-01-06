PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 7,733,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,751,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $875.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 38.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after buying an additional 4,726,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 181.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 367,587 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.