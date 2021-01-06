PAX Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.27 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $88.27 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,941.79 or 0.05552423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00334488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $973.42 or 0.02783434 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 45,458 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

