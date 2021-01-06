Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading Down 10.6%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)’s share price fell 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. 359,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 327,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Patriot One Technologies from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

