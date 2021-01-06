Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 16.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 49.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. 421,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.11. Parsons has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.14). Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

