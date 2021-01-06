Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 86,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 88,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$72.36 million and a P/E ratio of -17.57.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

