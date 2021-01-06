Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $386.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.99. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $392.00. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

