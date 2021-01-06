Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ING Groep by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 280,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 88,819 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 831,454 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 138.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

NYSE ING opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

