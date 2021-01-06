Park National Corp OH Invests $214,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

