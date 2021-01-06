Park National Corp OH Has $257,000 Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

