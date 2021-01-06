Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of PARXF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233. Parex Resources has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.