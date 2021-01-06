Panther Metals PLC (PALM.L) (LON:PALM) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.00

Panther Metals PLC (PALM.L) (LON:PALM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.23), with a volume of 1034281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £9.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.69.

About Panther Metals PLC (PALM.L) (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

