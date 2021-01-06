Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Palomar were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palomar by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Palomar by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Palomar by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $53,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,070,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,311 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

