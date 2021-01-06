Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $420.00 at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $325.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.86.

NYSE PANW opened at $350.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.57. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,256 shares of company stock valued at $31,560,354. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

