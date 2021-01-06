PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PAE in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. PAE has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $815.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.57 and a beta of 1.19.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.64 million. Analysts forecast that PAE will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. PAE makes up approximately 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

