Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.06

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.06 and last traded at $137.76, with a volume of 1572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.91.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average is $113.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

