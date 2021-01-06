Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PCRX. Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.46.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,335,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.