Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.09. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 9,831 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Health Care Organization from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units.

