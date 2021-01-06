Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading 8.9% Higher

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.21. 7,822,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 6,560,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $425.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares in the company, valued at $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

