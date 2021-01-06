Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.75

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 99103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,946,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

