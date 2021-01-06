Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $329.00

Shares of Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 329 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 324.50 ($4.24), with a volume of 284877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.89. The firm has a market cap of £395.63 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

About Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

