Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

OZON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ozon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Ozon alerts:

NASDAQ OZON opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. Ozon has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.