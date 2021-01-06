Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OXBDF stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

