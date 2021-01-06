Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Shares Down 0.3%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) shares dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 1,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 12.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

About Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts.

