Orvana Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.29. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

About Orvana Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORVMF)

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

