Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $571,525.26 and approximately $931,163.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000123 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

