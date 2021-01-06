Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $203,614.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGO opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

