Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading Up 10.9%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s share price was up 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 2,433,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,864,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several research analysts have commented on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $473.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

