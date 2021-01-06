Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) (CVE:ORG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.93

Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) (CVE:ORG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 208181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54.

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

