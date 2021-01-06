ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CFO Sells $114,228.82 in Stock

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 2,520,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,878. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $578.87 million, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.20.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORBC shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 594,614 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 62,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

