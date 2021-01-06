Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.49. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 5,139 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oragenics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oragenics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics in the third quarter valued at about $154,000.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

