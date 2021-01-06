Opus Market Cap Reaches $146,433.29 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a market capitalization of $146,433.29 and $2.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opus has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.01 or 0.00316724 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00033430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $1,030.79 or 0.02838764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

