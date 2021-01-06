OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OpGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.55. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.78.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that OpGen will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of OpGen worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

