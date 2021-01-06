Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

LPRO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,850,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 809,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,229,000. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

